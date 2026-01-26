Liverpool make final decision on Andrew Robertson's proposed transfer to Tottenham after Virgil van Dijk plea

Liverpool have officially pulled the plug on Robertson’s proposed move to Tottenham, informing their Premier League rivals that they cannot sanction the defender’s departure under current circumstances, The Times reports. Talks between the two clubs had taken place last week, with Spurs head coach Thomas Frank keen to add the Scotland captain’s experience and leadership to his squad in north London.

Tottenham were reportedly prepared to pay a package worth approximately £5m for the 31-year-old, a reasonable fee considering Robertson’s contract at Anfield expires this summer. Liverpool’s recruitment team had given serious consideration to the offer, mindful of Robertson’s eight-and-a-half years of exemplary service since his bargain arrival from Hull City in 2017. With his long-term future at the club uncertain beyond June, the hierarchy weighed the financial benefit of a sale against their immediate sporting needs.

However, after reviewing their internal options, Liverpool have decided against proceeding. Crucially, Robertson did not agitate for a transfer. The left-back, who came on as a substitute during Saturday’s damaging 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, has accepted the club's decision and remains committed to playing a key role as Liverpool attempt to salvage their league campaign and compete for the Champions League and FA Cup.