No chance for Liverpool! Kylian Mbappe rules out Premier League transfer as striker will decide between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid

Ritabrata Banerjee
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 2023-24Getty
Kylian MbappeLiverpoolReal MadridTransfersParis Saint-GermainLaLigaLigue 1Premier League

Kylian Mbappe will not move to the Premier League next season as he is set to choose between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe won't come to Liverpool
  • Will choose between PSG and Real Madrid
  • PSG identify Leao as a replacement for Mbappe

Editors' Picks