Ibrahima Konate Jarell Quansah LiverpoolGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

No repeat of the Virgil van Dijk situation! Liverpool hoping to tie Ibrahima Konate & Jarrell Quansah down to new contracts

LiverpoolPremier LeagueV. van DijkI. KonateJ. Quansah

Liverpool are planning to offer new contracts to defenders Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah to avoid a Virgil van Dijk situation.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool want to offer new deals to Konate and Quansah
  • Van Dijk yet to agree to sign a new deal
  • Alexander-Arnold could leave the club next season
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below