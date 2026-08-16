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Liverpool prepare fresh Bradley Barcola bid as Paris Saint-Germain activity clears path for £145m transfer
PSG transfer activity fuels Anfield optimism
Liverpool are set to lodge a new bid for Barcola next week, with the Premier League side growing increasingly confident of striking a deal. The Merseyside club has been locked in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain throughout the summer, but a breakthrough now appears closer than ever following PSG's confirmation of the signing of Mika Godts from Ajax.
The deal for the young Belgian winger, which could be worth up to £47m, is seen as a direct precursor to Barcola’s departure from the Parc des Princes.
The arrival of Godts adds further competition to an already bloated PSG frontline, which includes the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. This influx of talent has reportedly convinced the Liverpool hierarchy that a deal is there to be done, despite previous friction regarding the player's valuation.
While the French giants have remained firm on a price tag around £145m, the need to balance the squad and the player's desire for guaranteed first-team minutes could force a compromise in the coming days.
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Barcola excluded as exit rumours intensify
Speculation regarding Barcola’s future reached fever pitch this week when the 23-year-old was left out of the matchday squad entirely. The forward was a notable absentee during PSG's recent competitive outings, serving as a clear indicator that his time in the French capital is nearing its end.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano further fuelled these reports, noting that the player was not even on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain during their most recent fixture, confirming that Liverpool remain in active talks to bring him to Anfield.
This exclusion follows a pattern of the player being phased out by Luis Enrique, who opted to start Maghnes Akliouche in the UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa while Barcola remained an unused substitute. The French international is said to be keen on the move to England, particularly as he seeks to build on a season where he established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents.
Arsenal fall behind in race for Frenchman
The news of Liverpool’s impending bid will come as a significant blow to Arsenal, who have also maintained a long-standing interest in the forward. Mikel Arteta’s side had been monitoring the situation closely, but reports suggest the Gunners are hesitant to match the astronomical asking price set by PSG.
As it stands, Liverpool appear to have stolen a march on their domestic rivals, positioning themselves as the primary suitors for a player who starred for France during their run to the World Cup semi-finals earlier this summer.
For Liverpool, the acquisition of Barcola would represent a major statement of intent for new manager Andoni Iraola. Having already secured Victor Munoz from Osasuna and Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, the addition of a high-calibre winger is seen as the final piece of the puzzle.
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Iraola seeks depth ahead of season opener
With the new Premier League campaign just a week away, Iraola is desperate to add depth to a squad that currently looks thin in several key areas. The departures of experienced figures like Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate on free transfers have left holes in the defensive unit, but the manager is equally concerned about his options in the final third.
The signing of Godts by PSG was the catalyst Liverpool needed, as the Belgian's 30 goal contributions in the Eredivisie last season made him an undeniable replacement for the outgoing Barcola.
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