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Liverpool fail in late transfer deadline day loan bid for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto
Deadline day drama at Anfield
According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Liverpool launched a late attempt on deadline day to sign Gusto on loan. The Merseyside club wanted to add the 23-year-old right-back to Andoni Iraola’s squad to provide high-quality depth and competition.
However, the pursuit ended without success because the two clubs could not agree on the fundamental structure of the deal. Liverpool were only prepared to negotiate a straight loan agreement with no obligation to buy at the end of the campaign. The club have had a quiet summer overall but did secure deals for Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo and Bradley Barcola before the window closed.
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Financial hurdles block permanent transfer
Chelsea were unwilling to accept a temporary departure for Gusto and pushed for a permanent sale instead. The London club had reportedly valued the defender at approximately £75 million earlier in the summer when Manchester City expressed interest.
Liverpool were reluctant to commit to such an arrangement and were unable to finance a permanent deal of that magnitude, having already committed resources elsewhere.
The clash of ideologies meant a clean break was impossible, effectively ending any hopes of Gusto making the switch. Chelsea have made it clear they would only sanction a departure if it involved a significant long-term financial commitment from the buying club.
Xabi Alonso trusts his right-back
The collapse of the transfer means Gusto will remain at Stamford Bridge, where manager Xabi Alonso has already emphasised his significance to the team. The Frenchman featured in the starting line-up for both Premier League victories over Fulham and Brighton in the past two weeks. Gusto was also included in the starting XI for the Carabao Cup win against Luton.
He has impressed with his athleticism since arriving in England and remains a perfect tactical fit for Alonso. The defender is now expected to earn another start when Chelsea take on reigning champions Arsenal in the Premier League today.
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What next for the Reds?
With the deadline day deal falling through, Liverpool must now navigate the first half of the season with their current defensive options. Iraola will rely heavily on Jeremie Frimpong as his first-choice right-back. The manager will also hope Conor Bradley can recover swiftly from a knee injury suffered in January as the fixture list becomes increasingly congested with domestic and European commitments.
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