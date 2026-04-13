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Liverpool face 'complicated but not impossible' challenge against PSG as Arne Slot has '200 examples' to back up Champions League comeback hopes
Anfield comeback hopes remain alive
After his side's first-leg defeat in Paris, Slot admitted that his side were lucky to find themselves only two goals behind on aggregate. Despite the overwhelming gap in quality between the two teams in that match, Slot is confident his players have the talent and mental resolve required to overturn the deficit as they welcome Luis Enrique's team to Anfield.
Slot stated: “First of all I’d remind the players of the score. It was 2-0. It felt completely different on the night but the result was 2-0 and we have shown many times this season in big games that we are able to give a great performance. We have also shown a different side, I am aware of that, but for the ones that have been with me for the past one and a half years, in the 49 home games we played we were able to score two goals or more in 36.”
- AFP
Belief in creating a special night
Despite securing only three wins in their last nine games, the club have plenty of memorable European nights to draw inspiration from. Slot dismissed doubts over his squad's confidence against their formidable opponents.
Emphasising this, he declared: “Yes, we don’t play PSG in all 49 home games but we have played very strong opponents in the Champions League and Premier League. There is a belief we can do special things tomorrow but we need to be very, very special to achieve that as we are playing against the champions of Europe. That makes the task more complicated but not impossible.”
Asked about the source of this faith, he insisted there were "one, two, 10 or 200" examples of them reaching the required level.
Avoiding the complacency trap
On the opposing side, PSG boss Luis Enrique is taking nothing for granted despite his team's first-leg dominance. The Spaniard knows the Anfield atmosphere can easily disrupt any tactical plan.
Highlighting the dangers ahead, Enrique warned: “There could be pitfalls, there could be a trap here with people saying we won easily last week. That might be true, I don’t know, but things can change quickly in a football match so you need to take care of the details. If we concede then the game is really open. We don’t want to allow Liverpool to benefit from their fans and the noise they create, but that is also motivation for us.”
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Liverpool buoyed by recent win
Liverpool have endured a woeful campaign domestically but they head into this tie off the back of a 2-0 win against Fulham, having suffered defeats in their previous three matches.
The Anfield clash saw rising teenage star Rio Ngumoha and Mohamed Salah find the net in a morale-boosting display for the Reds.
PSG, however, have won five matches in a row and were given the weekend off to prepare for this match as their match against Ligue 1 rivals Lens was postponed.