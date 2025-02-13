Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool and Everton issue joint statement condemning 'reprehensible' racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure during Merseyide derby

A. DoucoureLiverpoolEvertonPremier League

Liverpool and Everton issued a joint statement condemning the "reprehensible" racist abuse received by Abdoulaye Doucoure during the Merseyside derby.

  • Merseyside derby ended on a heated note
  • Doucoure was shown red after celebrating in front of Liverpool fans
  • Faced online racist abuse on his Instagram page
