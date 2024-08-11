Adrien-Rabiot(C) Getty Images
Nathan Edwards

Liverpool consider move for long-term Man Utd target Adrien Rabiot on free transfer following Juventus departure

LiverpoolAdrien RabiotTransfersManchester United

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield by hijacking Manchester United's deal for long-term target Adrien Rabiot.

  • Rabiot could be Liverpool's first summer signing
  • Man Utd are long-time admirers of Frenchman
  • Midfielder left Juventus on a free
