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Liverpool FC v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk to hold second meeting with new boss to decide future amid Anfield contract uncertainty

V. van Dijk
Liverpool
Netherlands
Premier League
World Cup
X. Hernandez

Virgil van Dijk is preparing for another crucial face-to-face meeting with newly-appointed Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez to determine his international future. The 35-year-old Liverpool captain, who is also navigating the final year of his club contract, remains eager to lead his country towards Euro 2028.

  • Second crunch talks scheduled for Oranje skipper

    Following a disappointing World Cup campaign that ended in the round of 32, the Dutch FA has overseen a major managerial shift. Ronald Koeman has departed his post, paving the way for former Barcelona head coach Xavi to take the reins of the national team.

    This changing of the guard has cast doubt over Van Dijk’s ongoing role for his country. To establish clarity, the 96-cap defender has initiated discussions with Xavi regarding his place in the setup.

    The Athletic indicate that a formal sit-down is scheduled for the coming weeks. The pair already made initial contact in midweek when Liverpool faced Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.


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  • Netherlands v Morocco: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Defiant defender eyes Euro 2028

    Despite turning 35, the Liverpool stalwart remains confident in his ability to compete at the highest level of international football. He harbours clear ambitions of guiding the Netherlands to the next European Championship.

    "I feel that I can still be valuable and important to the team," Van Dijk stated when addressing his international prospects.

    The centre-back is entirely prepared for the reality that the new manager might want to take the squad in a different direction. However, he hopes his vision aligns with Xavi's immediate plans.

    "If we see eye to eye on that, we have two good years ahead of us leading up to Euro 2028," he added. "And if not, then we’ll see."


  • Uncertainty extending to Anfield

    Van Dijk's quest for clarity is not limited to the international stage. The veteran defender has entered the final 12 months of his current deal with Liverpool, creating an underlying sense of ambiguity surrounding his club future.

    Reports suggest that Anfield executives are in no rush to finalise an extension. It is believed that formal negotiations over a renewed contract will be postponed until next year, forcing the captain to focus strictly on his on-pitch performances.

    This dual uncertainty comes during a tricky transition period for the Reds under manager Andoni Iraola. The Premier League giants have stumbled out of the blocks this term, drawing three of their first four matches following a frustrating weekend stalemate against Fulham.


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    Fixture congestion looms large

    Before heading off for international duty, Van Dijk must help steer Iraola’s stuttering Liverpool side through a domestic double-header. The Reds host Tottenham in Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash, followed by a crucial league encounter on Sunday against Bournemouth, Iraola’s former employers.

    Once club commitments pause, the Netherlands face a gruelling four-game international window. Xavi's tenure begins with a high-profile Nations League opener against Germany, before the Dutch navigate a double-header against Serbia and a final fixture against Greece.

Carabao Cup
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
UEFA Nations League A
Netherlands crest
Netherlands
NED
Germany crest
Germany
GER