Liverpool told they can challenge Arsenal & Manchester City for Premier League title this season by Michael Owen - but Darwin Nunez warned he should be 'anxious' about lack of game time
Michael Owen believes Liverpool can challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title but sent out a warning for Darwin Nunez.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool off to a fiery start under Slot
- Tied at the top of the standings with City
- Owen feels the Reds can go all the way