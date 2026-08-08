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Liverpool agree shock loan deal for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo
Reds target defensive cover
Liverpool have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Araujo on a season-long loan, according to Romano. A move to Anfield offers the Uruguayan centre-back an opportunity to secure regular first-team minutes following an unsettling campaign at Camp Nou. Having lost his starting spot under Hansi Flick and missed out on featured action during the 2026 World Cup, the defender now views Merseyside as the ideal destination to rebuild his form and confidence.
- Xinhua
Romano details loan agreement
Writing on his official X account, Romano confirmed that a verbal club-to-club agreement has received the green light from Barcelona sporting director Deco. Breaking the transfer news, he posted: "Liverpool agree loan deal to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona, HERE WE GO! Verbal agreement club to club with Barca now approved by director Deco. New centre back for #LFC with a surprise bomba."
Catalans adjust defensive rotation
Sanctioning Araujo's departure enables Barcelona to trim their wage bill while continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the new campaign. The Blaugrana hierarchy remain active in the transfer market for defensive reinforcements, with Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia set to assume greater responsibility within Flick's backline rotation. For Liverpool, Araujo's physical profile, characterised by impressive recovery speed and aerial dominance, could make him a natural partner alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.
- Getty Images Sport
Formal confirmation remains pending
Both clubs are now working to finalise the remaining paperwork before making an official announcement. Should the final administrative steps proceed smoothly, Araujo will undergo a medical and link up with Andoni Iraola's squad for pre-season preparations. The upcoming warm-up fixtures will offer the Uruguayan defender a crucial window to adapt to the tactical demands of English football before the domestic campaign kicks off.
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