RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Liverpool announce 75 fans have been banned for life after club cracked down on ticket touts at Anfield

LiverpoolPremier League

Liverpool have banned 75 fans for life after a strict crackdown on ticket touts at Anfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • LFC claim to have closed 100,000 fake accounts
  • More than 5500 accounts are still under review
  • Urged fans not to buy tickets from unofficial sources
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below