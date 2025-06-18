Liverpool's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

Liverpool begin their title defence with a home game against Bournemouth and finish the 2025-26 season by hosting Brentford.

Liverpool's full Premier League fixture list for the 2025-26 campaign has been released. The Reds faces some big games early on as they aim to make a good start to their title defence, with their opener against Bournemouth followed in August by meetings with Newcastle and Arsenal.

The first Merseyside derby of the season comes at Anfield in September, while October brings crunch clashes against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Arne Slot's side are due to face Tottenham, Wolves, Leeds and Fulham over the festive period, but they've been handed a tough-looking run-in to finish the season. Their final six games include another Merseyside derby, trips to Old Trafford and Villa Park and home ties with Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Brentford.

Article continues below

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of the Reds' Premier League matches in 2025-26.*