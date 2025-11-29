AFP
Lisandro Martinez finally declared 'ready to play' as Man Utd defender given vote of fitness confidence by Ruben Amorim after 10 months out
United looking to bounce back from Everton loss
United are looking to return to winning ways following Monday's 1-0 loss to rivals Everton. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's thundering first half strike was enough to separate the two sides at Old Trafford as United failed to break the Everton resolve, this despite Idrissa Gueye's early sending off for fighting with Toffees team-mate Michael Keane.
The result ended United's five-game unbeaten run and they have now failed to win their last three matches, following up respective 2-2 draws at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham with Monday's loss. A trip to Palace will be no easy task for United, however, as the Manchester side look to end a five-game winless streak at Selhurst Park.
Palace, who lost to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday night, have been solid at home this season, losing just one of 10 games in south London. Martinez's return, though, is a boost for United, with Amorim confirming the Argentine centre-back is in line to play for the first time in 10 months.
- Getty Images Sport
Martinez 'is ready' to face Palace on Sunday
Amorim was asked by MUTV whether Martinez was ready to play against Palace on Sunday, to which he replied: "If he is on the bench, he is ready. Of course, we need to control his minutes but, if he is on the bench, he is ready to play."
Martinez's return to fitness should help United as they look to return to European football this season. United finished 15th in 2024-25, marking their worst Premier League campaign, while a 1-0 loss to Spurs in the Europa League final May meant they missed out on Champions League qualification.
That said, United make the trip to the capital in 10th place following Monday's defeat to Everton, as little as three points off the top four ahead of the weekend's Premier League action.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Cunha among missing players for United
Amorim still remains without three key players for Sunday's game at Palace. The United boss had hoped to have summer signing Matheus Cunha available for selection after the Brazilian missed Monday's welcome of Everton having suffered a knock in training.
However, Cunha will miss the game against Palace, but Amorim confirmed that the former Wolves man could be back for the subsequent midweek game against West Ham. "I expect to have Matheus in the next one, not this one," the United boss said in the week.
Additionally, striker Benjamin Sesko and centre-back Harry Maguire will both sit out the Selhurst Park showdown with Amorim stating: "Sesko is going to take a little bit more time. It will take a little bit longer and we are taking care of him. Harry, the same."
- Getty Images Sport
Guehi returns to boost Palace
Palace boss Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, has confirmed that captain Marc Guehi will be fit to face United on Sunday. The centre-back was withdrawn at the break in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Strasbourg, but the Austrian insists that Guehi will start against United this weekend.
"Marc was just planned before because he couldn't train for two-and-a-half weeks," explained Glasner. "He had the 90 minutes last week [in the win at Wolves] and, of course, he should play and will play against Manchester United. That's why we had to manage the minutes, so no issues with Marc."
Borna Sosa will sit out the game but Will Hughes, who was withdrawn after just half an hour in midweek, should be fine to feature. "Borna will miss this game again," Glasner continued. "Will just overstretched his knee. Let's see. We will assess him but it doesn't look that bad.
"Will doesn't look so bad so we're very hopeful that he'll be in the matchday squad. All the others are fine. Of course, we came back late but we already watched Man United in preparation and that's the rhythm we are in now until the middle of January."
Advertisement