Getty Images Sport
The rematch is on! Lionesses book huge World Cup qualifier against Spain at Wembley Stadium less than a year after Euro 2025 final
England and Spain to resume rivalry
Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the game when Spain beat England in the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney, but the Lionesses exacted revenge upon La Roja earlier this year. Indeed, Sarina Wiegman's side claimed a 3-1 penalty shootout triumph as Alessia Russo cancelled out Maria Caldentey's first half opener in Basel in the Euro 2025 final, which finished 1-1 after extra time.
And the duo will lock horns once again in April when the pair meet at Wembley with a place at the 2027 World Cup up for grabs. The competition will take Wiegman up until the end of the contract extension she signed last year, having taken over as England boss in 2021.
During her time in charge, England have won the Euros twice, the Arnold Clark Cup twice, and the Women's Finalissima once. In the latter, they defeated Brazil on penalties back in 2023. In addition, Wiegman was named the Ballon d'Or Women's Coach of the Year earlier this year.
"England will face familiar foes Spain at Wembley Stadium connected by EE in a highly anticipated 2027 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday 14 April 2026," an FA press release started on Monday.
"The 2025 European champions will meet the current world champions in Group A3, evoking happy memories for England fans of last summer's UEFA EURO final, where the Lionesses triumphed in a dramatic penalty shootout in Switzerland to secure historic back-to-back titles."
- Getty Images Sport
England learn World Cup qualifiers in full
England will kick off their A3 World Cup qualifying campaign, doubling as the UEFA Nations League, in March 2026 with a trip to Ukraine before the face Iceland on home turf four days' later. The Lionesses then face Spain at Wembley in April and take on Iceland shortly after their game against La Roja.
England's qualifying campaign ends next June as they play Spain and Ukraine, seeking to automatically secure their spot in Brazil in 2027. Wiegman's side will hope to maximise home advantage in their bid to top their group in League A. Only the winners of the four groups book their place in the World Cup, while the remaining teams will go through to the playoffs to make up the final eight European places.
"England boast an impressive Wembley record under Sarina Wiegman, in ten games they’ve won seven (including one on penalties) and drawn two at the stadium since 2021. The run includes a hard-fought 1–0 win over Spain in February’s UEFA Nations League," the FA press release continued.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'To play them at Wembley again is exciting'
Wiegman spoke of the World Cup qualifying draw on Monday, stating: "Playing at Wembley always brings a special kind of energy, and we all feel it when we step on the pitch. The history and memories made there along with our incredible fans creates a unique atmosphere.
"Spain are of course one of the best teams in the world and to play them at Wembley again is exciting. We know from the EURO final just how tough they are to play against, and there’s a great deal of mutual respect between the two teams.
"It's a challenging group but our objective is to qualify for the World Cup, that is what we are fully focused on from now. We hope our fans can help us take one step closer to Brazil at Wembley in April."
England have played twice since their Euro 2025 success, following up a 2-1 loss to Brazil at the Etihad Stadium with a 3-0 win over Australia at Pride Park last month.
- AFP
England round off year with back-to-back home games
England will hope to follow up their victory over the Matildas when they take on China at Wembley at the end of November, which had initially been the plan to host a Mary Earps farewell.
The Lionesses then play their final international game of the year when they face off against Ghana at St. Mary's in early December.
Advertisement