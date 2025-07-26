Huge Lionesses boost! Sarina Wiegman confirms Lauren James WILL be fit for Euro 2025 final against Spain as England go in search of consecutive victories
Lauren James has been declared fully fit and available for selection by Sarina Wiegman as England prepare to face Spain in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final. She had sparked concerns in the Lionesses dressing room after she picked up an ankle issue during the semi-final win over Italy. However, the Chelsea star completed training on Saturday in Zurich and is now in contention for Sunday’s high-stakes finale in Basel.
- England set to face Spain in Euro final
- James has been declared fit to participate
- Wiegman ready to count on the winger