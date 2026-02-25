Ex-Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps apologises for 'hurt' her autobiography caused & reveals meeting with Sarina Wiegman after 'first experience of cancel culture'

Earps gave a series of interviews around the time of the book's release, but she has now spoken about the situation for the first time in several months and admitted that, having had the time to digest everything and reflect, she can "understand" the reaction to her autobiography.

Speaking to ITV News, the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper said: "It's been a crazy, crazy time. Especially November and December was pretty difficult. The way I describe it is it's like my first experience of cancel culture and I wouldn't recommend it to people. Jokes aside, November, December were tough, but ultimately it's off the back of my book, which is my name, my face and I take full accountability for that.

"It wasn't necessarily about the fact that I shared my experiences, it was more in the way that some of it was expressed. The way I articulated myself at times, decisions made around the book as well. Not just the book itself. So, yeah, there's a bunch of things. It kind of went out of control really quickly. I think all you can do from that point is learn and grow. I take my responsibility as a role model really seriously.

"You can't just be maybe front and centre and follow the joys of spring when things are really good. Of course life brings tough lessons sometimes, I think it's important to be authentic and accountable in those moments as well. I think that's what true role models should be."