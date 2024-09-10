Ella Toone Lionesses 2024Getty Images
Gill Clark

Lionesses and Man Utd midfielder Ella Toone pens beautiful farewell after her father passes away aged 59

Manchester United WomenE. TooneWomen's footballWSL

Lionesses and Manchester United star Ella Toone has penned a touching farewell to her father after he died at the age of 59.

  • Toone announces father's passing
  • Posts touching farewell on social media
  • Team-mates show support for Man Utd star
