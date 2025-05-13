Georgia Stanway England Women 2024Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

'We have time' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains why Georgia Stanway is back in England squad despite not playing for Bayern Munich since December

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman has explained why Georgia Stanway is back in her England squad, despite being absent for Bayern Munich since December.

  • Stanway included in England squad on Tuesday
  • Lionesses star hasn't played since December
  • Wiegman explains decision and offers James update
