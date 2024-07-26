Chloe Kelly Scott MooreGetty and Instagram (@chloekelly)
Chris Burton

Lioness Chloe Kelly ties the knot! Manchester City star marries long-time boyfriend in low-key ceremony

Manchester City and England star Chloe Kelly has reportedly tied the knot with long-time partner Scott Moore during a low-key wedding ceremony.

  • Ceremony took place at Cheshire country estate
  • Friends and family invited along to enjoy big day
  • Countdown on to WSL season after Euro qualifiers
