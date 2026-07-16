'It's not arrogance' - Lionel Scaloni praises 'unique' Argentina stars as Lionel Messi & Co bury England to reach World Cup final

Speaking after the match, Scaloni reflected on Argentina's performance and rejected any suggestion that his praise for the squad reflected overconfidence. Instead, he pointed to their mentality when facing adversity. The Argentina coach also became emotional as he highlighted the unity within his squad and the commitment shown by every player.

"I'm speechless. A joy for our country, our people. The other day I said that this group never ceases to amaze me," Scaloni admitted, as quoted by TyC Sports.

"My voice is breaking because this is a demonstration of so many things: team spirit, brotherhood, never giving up, fighting until the very end. After this, we're going to win the final, but what more does this team have to do? They have moved me deeply. I don't have much more to say; it's all thanks to them."

He added: "We're going to try to win, give it our all, but after this, it's very difficult to make people understand what the players are demonstrating. We are unique, and that's not arrogance. These people led us to victory."