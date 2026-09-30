'We’ll find a way to play differently' - Lionel Scaloni outlines Argentina’s tactical evolution as post-Lionel Messi era begins

Argentina will take to the pitch without their iconic No. 10 as Scaloni prepares for a new chapter. The Albiceleste face Bolivia in a friendly on Wednesday, marking their first test of the post-Messi era.

Messi announced his international retirement in late August. However, the 39-year-old will officially bow out in a farewell match against Benin at the Monumental next week. Until then, the famous shirt remains unassigned. Scaloni is in no rush to crown a successor to the country's all-time leading scorer.