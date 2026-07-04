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'Would've been crazy' - Lionel Scaloni reacts to Argentina narrowly avoiding biggest World Cup upset of all-time against Cape Verde
Argentina survive major Cape Verde scare
Scaloni's 100th match as Argentina head coach nearly ended in disaster as the Albiceleste were pushed to the limit by Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup round of 32. Argentina failed to dominate as expected and were taken into extra time before eventually securing their place in the last 16 with a 3-2 win. Cape Verde's spirited display left Scaloni's side fighting for survival in one of the toughest knockout matches of their recent international history.
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Reflections on a milestone night
Scaloni admitted the occasion carried extra significance given it was his 100th game in charge, while acknowledging how close Argentina came to a shock elimination.
"This team never gives up. It would've been crazy to lose in my 100th game, but this is football," Scaloni said, as quoted by TyC Sports. "It was a very tough match. You always have to take the positives, this team never gives up. I congratulate our opponents, when you say there are no easy opponents... today they showed they are a great team."
Lessons learned despite victory
Scaloni praised his players' character after they overcame fatigue and tactical setbacks during the 120-minute contest. The Argentina boss also admitted he never felt comfortable despite his side controlling large spells of the game.
"I'm a bit skeptical, and I never see ourselves as qualified," he admitted. "Experience has taught me that. But it's true the game was ugly, it could have gone the other way, even though we were the ones controlling the play.
"They told me we were on the easier side of the bracket. Now they realize there are no easy games. We knew it was going to be tough. We suffered too much, we deserved to win, but the opponent made it difficult for us. I'll discuss the negatives with the lads, but I'll focus on the positives: the team keeps attacking, we absorbed the blow, and we came away with the victory."
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Prepare to face Egypt
The victory secured Albiceleste's passage to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, where they will face Egypt, who beat Australia on penalties, in Atlanta on Tuesday.
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