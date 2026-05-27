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Lionel Messi won't join Argentina World Cup squad 'fully fit', admits Lionel Scaloni
Messi's fitness race for the 2026 World Cup
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was substituted during a chaotic 10-goal thriller against the Philadelphia Union, prompting immediate fears over his availability for the summer showpiece. Scaloni has now provided an update on his talisman, confirming that while the injury isn't thought to be serious, Messi is not at 100 per cent.
"The initial updates aren't entirely bad," Scaloni said in an interview with DSports. "Now, we must wait to see how he evolves, pending the results of further tests to see if they confirm the initial medical reports."
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Hamstring trouble for the Inter Miami star
The veteran forward went off in the 73rd minute of the 6-4 win over the Philadelphia Union after appearing to experience discomfort following a free kick. Inter Miami later clarified that their captain was suffering from overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.
Despite the setback, Scaloni remains hopeful that his captain will be ready for the Group J opener against Algeria on June 16, even if he isn't firing on all cylinders. "We all wished Messi could have joined the squad fully fit, but that isn't the reality," Scaloni added. "It's not just him; many players have yet to fully recover from injuries. Our main priority now is their rehabilitation to ensure they reach the World Cup in peak condition."
Scaloni's growing injury list
Argentina's fitness concerns extend deep into the squad, leaving Scaloni with a major headache before the June 2 squad announcement deadline. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez suffered a fractured ring finger on his right hand during the warm up for the Europa League final, though the shot-stopper is still expected to be fit for the tournament opener. More concerning is the status of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, who is racing to recover from a ligament sprain in his right knee.
The problems continue in the full-back positions, where Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina and River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel are both nursing muscle injuries. Furthermore, Como midfielder Nico Paz missed his club's final Serie A match due to a knee injury, and Nicolas Gonzalez is only just reaching the final stages of recovery from a muscle tear. This wave of injuries has forced the coaching staff into emergency planning for their warm up matches against Honduras and Iceland.
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Emergency call-ups and safety nets
In response to the crisis, Scaloni has expanded his squad for the upcoming friendlies, calling up several young prospects as insurance policies. Among those drafted in are River Plate duo Santiago Beltran and Joaquin Freitas, as well as Hamburg's Nicolas Capaldo and Palmeiras' Agustín Giay. These players will provide cover while the regular stars undergo intensive rehabilitation at the federation’s training ground.
Scaloni explained the strategy behind the late call-ups, noting the volatility of the situation. "Regardless of the fact that they are young and we are looking at them as future national team players, we are calling them up because something could happen between the time the initial squad list is finalized and our first match," Scaloni noted. "That is a period during which we still have the window to make changes."