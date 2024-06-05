GOAL looks at which players will have the most on their shoulders in Copa America 2024

There's nothing quite like an international tournament. The rarity of it all adds a layer of pure fun to such events. Every club season ends with a feeling of "We'll get them next year" but there is no such feeling for international tournaments - national teams must sit in either glory or despair for a few years until the next one rolls around.

Because of that, legacies can often be defined in these moments. Hot streaks have lifted players to legendary status, while struggles in major tournaments have stained the careers of some of the world's most talented players.

This summer's Copa America will offer an amazing collection of stars. It features arguably the greatest of all time, a series of rising stars looking to prove they're next up and multiple players with countries on their backs and trophy dreams firmly on their shoulders. There's plenty of pressure to go around, and there will be plenty of stars feeling that pressure at Copa America 2024 in the U.S.

GOAL takes a look at the players under the most pressure at this summer's tournament...