AFP
Lionel Messi makes unwanted history! Argentine GOAT posts World Cup first with missed penalty against Egypt
Messi sets unwanted tournament record
The Argentine captain arrived at the 2026 World Cup looking to defend his crown, but his recent form from the penalty spot has become a major talking point. After failing to convert against Egypt in Atlanta - a match where Egypt took the lead through a goal by Yasser Ibrahim - Messi is the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties at a single edition (excluding shootouts).
This unwanted milestone follows a previous miss earlier in the tournament against Austria. Despite his status as the greatest of all time, the psychological battle at the spot seems to be weighing on the veteran, who continues to lead his nation through a demanding knockout bracket in North America.
- AFP
Struggles from the spot in 2026
Messi is not alone in his struggles, as the 2026 tournament has seen a significant dip in efficiency from 12 yards. According to current data, the 65.3% conversion rate is the worst in a World Cup since 1966, suggesting that goalkeepers and high-pressure stakes are winning the battle against the world's best shooters.
The Argentine talisman previously admitted that he takes these failures to heart, especially when they occur early in crucial matches. Even as he continues to break scoring records elsewhere, the missed opportunities from the spot have sparked debate about whether other specialists in the squad should step up for future duties.
- AFP
Argentina's dreams threatened by the Pharaohs
The first half of the Egypt-Argentina clash in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup ended with a surprising 1-0 lead for the Pharaohs, courtesy of a brilliant header from defender Yasser Ibrahim, who outjumped Lisandro Martinez in an aerial duel.
Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup title for the second consecutive time are under threat, as Mohamed Salah and his team-mates defend resolutely to secure the win, while Messi was plagued by misfortune in front of goal against the outstanding Egyptian goalkeeper, Mostafa Shobeir.
The captain's honest admission
Reflecting on his previous miss against Austria, the captain was characteristically blunt about his performance. Messi said: "Today there was a moment where I was very angry about the penalty because I missed it. I kicked it very badly, and well, luckily we were able to turn that situation around, take the lead and get the three points, which is what's important."
Despite feeling "very angry" about uncharacteristically missing an early spot-kick, he remains focused on the collective goal. He added: "Obviously it was in our plans getting the victory. We knew it wouldn't be easy, especially how the World Cup is unfolding."
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