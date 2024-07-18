Lionel Messi Argentina Copa America 2024Getty Images
Richard Mills

Lionel Messi request results in Argentine politician being fired as deputy sports minister urges Inter Miami star to apologise for racist chant aimed at Kylian Mbappe & France stars

Argentina's deputy sports minister has been sacked after suggesting Lionel Messi should apologise for the squad singing a racist song aimed at France.

  • Argentina team in racism scandal over song
  • Deputy minister wants Messi to apologise
  • Garro sacked within hours of comments
