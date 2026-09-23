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Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

'You don’t talk without Messi!' - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham mocks Cristian Romero in heated derby spat as World Cup feud reignites

J. Bellingham
L. Messi
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
C. Romero
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid
LaLiga
England vs Argentina
England
Argentina
World Cup

The Madrid derby is rarely a quiet affair, but the latest installment saw a long-standing international rivalry boiled over onto the La Liga stage. Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and Atletico Madrid defender Cristian Romero were involved in a series of heated exchanges as Los Blancos fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Metropolitano.

  • Derby defeat sparks fiery altercations

    Atletico Madrid secured a controversial 2-1 victory over rivals Real Madrid at the Metropolitano, but the match was overshadowed by a bitter on-pitch feud between Bellingham and Romero. The animosity between the two players, born during a dramatic World Cup semi-final clash between England and Argentina, exploded once again in the Spanish capital.

    Tensions boiled over when Romero avoided a red card following a harsh challenge on Bellingham, receiving only a booking after a VAR review. Real Madrid's frustrations deepened when Dean Huijsen was later dismissed, forcing Jose Mourinho's side to finish the game with ten men. Goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David sealed the win for the hosts, rendering Antonio Rudiger’s late strike a mere consolation.


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    Trading brutal insults on the pitch

    Spanish broadcaster Movistar, through their programme El Dia Despues, captured the explosive dialogue between the two stars. The confrontation began when Romero complained to Real Madrid's Huijsen about the refereeing, stating: "It’s impossible against you. They call everything [fouls]." Bellingham immediately intervened, replying, "Cuti, you know," which prompted Romero to snap back: "Stop crying. Shut your mouth."

    The exchange quickly escalated. Bellingham fired back with: "F*** you. You’re a coward, you’re a coward." Romero refused to back down, referencing England's painful World Cup exit by mocking Bellingham's post-match tears. "Cry, keep crying," the Argentine taunted, before adding, "You cried over there [at the World Cup]."

    Refusing to let the former Tottenham defender have the final word, Bellingham took a brutal swipe at Romero's international success. "You talk a lot when you are with [Lionel] Messi but nothing here," the England international declared. "You talk a lot with Messi." Romero then concluded the spat by labelling the Madrid midfielder a "cry baby."


  • Mourinho fumes as Los Blancos slip behind

    The bad blood extended beyond the final whistle, with a furious Bellingham confronting referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias. The midfielder repeatedly shouted "two red cards, two!" at the official, referencing Romero’s tackle and an ankle-high challenge from Lee Kang-in on Federico Valverde.

    Mourinho echoed his star player's outrage during a theatrical post-match press conference. The Portuguese tactician brought printed screenshots of both tackles, telling reporters they could "skip the press conference" because the images told the entire story. Atletico Madrid subsequently mocked Mourinho on social media, posting a video of a printer producing his screenshots alongside the caption: "Stop referee harassment now."


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  • Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Real Madrid look to bounce back

    The damaging derby defeat leaves Real Madrid languishing in fourth place, already six points adrift of early pacesetters Barcelona. Mourinho must now find a way to rally his squad and address their disciplinary and defensive issues ahead of their next fixtures.

    Meanwhile, Atletico will look to use the momentum from this emotional victory to mount a serious title challenge. With Romero settling into their backline and bringing his trademark aggression, the hosts have clearly laid down a physical marker for the rest of the campaign.