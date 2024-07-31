Lionel Messi makes more MLS history as he signs with Beats by Dre as brand ambassador - one year after gifting all his Inter Miami teammates custom pink version of iconic headphones
Lionel Messi has joined the Beats by Dre roster as an official brand ambassador - a year on from gifting all of his teammates custom pink headphones.
- Messi one year into Inter Miami spell
- Gifted new teammates Beats by Dre headphones
- Now on board as brand ambassador