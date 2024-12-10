Lionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate as Diego Gomez travels to England to complete Brighton transfer

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeLionel Messi loses key Inter Miami teammate as Diego Gomez travels to England to complete Brighton transferL. MessiInter Miami CFPremier LeagueD. GomezTransfersBrightonMajor League SoccerLionel Messi is reportedly set to lose a key Inter Miami teammate, with Diego Gomez travelling to England to complete a transfer to Brighton.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBrighton secure another young talentHave reportedly paid £11 million to Inter MiamiGomez will sign Brighton contract on January 1, 2025Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱