Lionel Messi laughs with Luis Suarez & sends two-word message to fans as Inter Miami begin training for 2025 MLS season

Lionel Messi shared a laugh with Luis Suarez and sent a message to supporters as Inter Miami began their preparations for the 2025 MLS season.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Inter Miami begin training for 2025 MLS season

Messi laughed with Suarez on first day of training

Inter Miami to play five pre-season friendlies Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱