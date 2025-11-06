adidas World Cup 2026 ad: Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal & Florian Wirtz adopt absurd new training methods in preparation for tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico

As the official supplier of the tournament’s match ball, TRIONDA, and the creator of jerseys for over 22 national teams, adidas celebrates a partnership with the World Cup stretching back more than 50 years. Beyond the viral film, adidas has already revealed its largest-ever World Cup home kit collection. Argentina’s traditional sky-blue stripes shimmer with heritage, while Germany’s new kit embraces a bold diamond-and-chevron design inspired by the patterns of their 1994 and 2014 World Cup-winning shirt. It will be their final adidas World Cup kit before their long-standing partnership ends in 2027, when they switch to Nike after a staggering 70-year relationship with the brand.

With the 2026 World Cup set to stretch across the USA, Canada, and Mexico, adidas has engineered each shirt for the continent’s extreme climates. Using next-generation CLIMACOOL+ technology, the kits feature body-mapped ventilation zones that regulate heat and moisture as they aim to keep players cool. Beyond Europe, bold new kits have been launched for Algeria, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the UAE, and Venezuela.

Sam Handy, GM of Adidas Football, said: "The national kit is the symbol of a nation’s togetherness and pride. As teams step onto the world stage at the biggest World Cup we have ever seen, they carry the hopes of a whole new generation of fans, while representing those who have come before them. A World Cup is about creating moments that transcend the stadium, so we’ve engineered the designs as an honour to each nation’s roots but also to celebrate an era where every fan, everywhere, is part of the story."