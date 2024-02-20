Does Lionel Messi at Inter Miami 'overshadow' other MLS teams? League commissioner Don Garber explains importance of 'global recognition' in comparison with New York Yankees & Dallas Cowboys
Lionel Messi dominates MLS at Inter Miami, but Don Garber has used the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys to explain why that can be a good thing.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
- Made immediate impact on & off the field
- Interest likened to MLB & NFL franchises