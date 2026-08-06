'It would be Picasso' - Lionel Messi returns from World Cup with stunning brace in Inter Miami rout

Messi's first goal drew high praise from Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos, who marvelled at the technique required to connect cleanly with Allen's cross.

"He struck the ball out of the air," Hoyos said, as quoted by ESPN. "Those of us who have played football know what it takes to find the time and space to connect, meeting a cross coming from left to right and hitting it cleanly on the volley with his left foot. If we were talking about painting, it would be Picasso."