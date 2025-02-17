This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-USA-MLS-FRIENDLY-ORLANDO CITY-INTER MIAMIAFP
Jacob Schneider

Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup match vs. Sporting KC postponed due to subzero weather conditions, accumulating snow

L. MessiSporting Kansas CityInter Miami CFSporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CFCONCACAF Champions CupMajor League Soccer

The Herons were originally set to play Tuesday night, but the match has now been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday due to frigid temperatures

  • Inter Miami to play SKC in CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday after reschedule
  • Forecast calls for negative temperatures, snow, unsafe conditions
  • Mascherano said Messi would have been available if game played as scheduled
