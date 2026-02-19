Lionel Messi, German Berterame set to play Opening Day for Inter Miami vs. LAFC after participating in training

Messi had been dealing with a recent muscle issue that sidelined him and disrupted plans for a preseason appearance against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico. Earlier projections suggested a recovery period of around two weeks, but the Argentine star’s progress has advanced quicker than anticipated.

He trained at full intensity with the squad under head coach Javier Mascherano as Inter Miami prepare to face Los Angeles FC on Saturday in the MLS Opening Day clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The expectation is that Messi’s workload will continue to increase gradually in the coming days, positioning him to log minutes in the highly anticipated matchup.