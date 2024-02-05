Lionel Messi ends ‘retirement league’ talk in MLS as USMNT star & Inter Miami rival Tim Parker welcomes change of tune in ‘old guys’ discussion

Chris Burton
Lionel Messi Inter Miami 2024Getty
Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF

Lionel Messi has ended talk of MLS being a “retirement league” full of “old guys”, says USMNT star and Inter Miami rival Tim Parker.

  • Argentine icon moved to the States in 2023
  • Made immediate impact on & off the field
  • Raised profile of domestic game in America

