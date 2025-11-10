Lionel Messi returns to Camp Nou! Argentina icon sends hugely emotional message to Barcelona fans after making secret visit to under-construction stadium and hints at long-awaited reunion

Messi has taken his record-shattering haul of Ballons d’Or to eight - having become a World Cup winner - and is up to 46 major trophies as the most decorated player in history. A couple of those - Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield crowns - have been captured in the United States.

While happy in South Florida, Messi has seen a return to Camp Nou speculated on. It appears unlikely that that path will be trodden as a player, having signed a new contract in Miami, but a directorial or ambassadorial post may open up in the future. For now, he has enjoyed wandering around at empty venue that is being given a serious facelift.

Messi posted on Instagram after taking to a field that he once illuminated: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to…”

