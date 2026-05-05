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Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo branded the Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal of football as Thierry Henry refuses to pick one definitive GOAT
An unbreakable bond of greatness
Speaking to Marca at an event in London, Henry offered a fresh perspective on the long-standing rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo. When pressed to choose a definitive winner, the former Barcelona forward suggested that separating them is a fundamental mistake. "It is a mistake. Why do people want to separate them, if they can enjoy them all?" Henry explained. "Of course, I played with Leo, and I prefer him for a sentimental reason, but that's why I will never go against Cristiano. Both are on the football moon. They are from another planet. They have made each other better, like Nadal and Federer, Prost-Senna, and others in the history of sport. Cris and Leo are out of the competition."
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Defying time at the highest level
Beyond their sheer talent, the Frenchman pointed toward the duo's incredible staying power at the summit of the game. He noted that their ability to dominate for nearly two decades is a testament to strict discipline. "I don't know what else to say about them. They are not normal," Henry noted. "It's not just the fact of always being at the top of the world; of their goals, their records... I'm amazed by their longevity, that's what I respect most about them. Talking about longevity is talking about eating well, not going out to party, being with family, training well, working harder than anyone. The way they lead their lives is a hat's off to them."
A statistical duopoly unmatched in history
The raw numbers behind their rivalry stagger belief, establishing a duopoly never before seen. The Argentine maestro boasts eight Ballon d'Or awards and four The Best FIFA Men's Player accolades, complemented by 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League triumphs and a defining World Cup victory in 2022. Conversely, the Portuguese talisman has secured five Ballon d'Or crowns and three The Best FIFA awards, cementing his legacy as a five-time Champions League winner. He has conquered Europe by lifting domestic titles across three major leagues with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, while also guiding his nation to European Championship glory in 2016.
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The final chapter approaches
As the curtain slowly falls on their illustrious careers, both icons remain deeply hungry for ultimate international glory. Ronaldo is rapidly approaching an astonishing 1000 career goals while fiercely chasing his elusive World Cup dream. Meanwhile, Messi harbours hopes of scripting a fairy-tale ending by securing a second consecutive global crown with Argentina.