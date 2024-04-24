'Lionel Messi could be 80 years old and still be the best in MLS!' - Ex-Man Utd star makes outrageous claim about Inter Miami superstar - and insists Argentine's retirement will be a 'problem' for U.S. soccer
Former Manchester United striker Giuseppe Rossi has outrageously claimed that an 80-year-old Lionel Messi would still be "the best in MLS".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi is the poster boy for the MLS
- All-time great dazzling with Inter Miami
- Rossi believes his retirement would be damaging