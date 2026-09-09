Liga president Javier Tebas reveals his true feelings on Lionel Messi buying a Spanish club

Despite his prominent position at the top of Spanish football, Tebas confessed that he had no insider knowledge of the potential takeover. The league executive clarified that he was only aware of the extraordinary rumours through recent press coverage.

"I found out about the Eldense thing through the media," Tebas admitted, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I don't know if it's like that or not, if Messi has bought it or not, if it's a group or him."

Although the deal remains unconfirmed by official parties, the prospect of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner investing in a Segunda Division team has generated immense excitement. Eldense currently compete in Spain's fiercely contested second tier, and fresh investment could radically alter their trajectory.