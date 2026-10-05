Getty Images
'If he wants to score, he'll have to work for it!' - Marcel Dandjinou refuses to grant Lionel Messi easy goals in final international match
Benin refuse to play the role of spectators
As the footballing world prepares to bid farewell to Messi in his final home match for the Albiceleste- following the legend's decision to retire from international football with 125 goals in 207 caps - Benin goalkeeper Marcel Dandjinou has made it clear that his side will not be providing any handouts.
Speaking from Buenos Aires ahead of the clash, Dandjinou acknowledged the historic nature of the event while maintaining his professional focus - with Messi looking to bounce back after his final competitive appearance ended in a painful 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. 'For me, this match isn't like any other. I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, because it's Messi's last match. It's a special game,' the goalkeeper declared. 'We're here for Argentina and for Messi, but we mustn't forget that we also represent our country. We're here to defend Benin. This is football: eleven against eleven. We can win, draw, or they can win... We're not here to be tourists in Argentina; we're here to play and compete.'
- AFP
No easy gifts for the Argentina captain
The primary talking point ahead of the friendly has been whether the visitors might allow Messi a clear path to the scoresheet to ensure a perfect send-off. When asked if he would consider letting the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner score a late penalty to seal the narrative, Dandjinou gave a defiant response. 'No, no. I am a goalkeeper, and my role is to stop shots. Even if it's the last minute and there is a penalty, if Messi takes it, I will try to stop it. It's as simple as that: it's football,' he told Marca.
The shot-stopper continued by explaining that Messi's greatness actually makes gifts unnecessary. 'Yes, we are here to celebrate Messi, but nobody told us that we had to offer him a goal. And knowing Messi, you don't need to give him any gifts. If he wants to score, he will have to do everything possible to achieve it,' he added. The Beninese international clearly feels that the most respectful way to honor the Argentine icon is to treat him as a formidable opponent until the final whistle blows.
Admiring a legend on the pitch
While the competitive fire burns brightly, Dandjinou did not hide his admiration for a player he has watched throughout his career. He described the chance to share the pitch with the former Barcelona man - who spearheaded his nation to 2022 World Cup glory alongside back-to-back Copa America titles - as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Dandjinou also addressed the likely scramble for the legendary number 10 jersey once the match concludes. He joked that every member of the Benin team would ideally want a shirt: 'If you ask anyone on my team, they all want their jersey. So it would be great if they made a lot of jerseys and gave one to each player. Because if only one of us can go and ask for the jersey, I don't think it'll be easy: we all want one!'
- Getty Images Sport
Dandjinou weighs in on GOAT debate
Asked whether he views the Argentine maestro as the greatest player of all time, Dandjinou was quick to place him alongside footballing royalty while showing immense appreciation for his era-defining rivalry. 'We grew up watching Messi and Cristiano. They've both taught us so much about football. They've been competing for a very long time,' the 28-year-old goalkeeper remarked. 'For me, Leo is one of the best players in the sport. One of the kings.'
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting