'I don't want to be Lionel Messi & Messi knows I don't want to be him' - Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal reiterates desire to 'follow his own path' amid comparisons to Argentine GOAT
Just like Messi: Yamal treading similar career path
Yamal burst onto the senior stage at 15 years of age, with it becoming impossible for Barcelona to hold his mercurial talent back. The record books have been rewritten from there, with the 18-year-old Spain international a La Liga and European Championship title winner.
He has also landed Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy awards, while finishing second in the 2025 Ballon d’Or vote. The expectation is that he will soon have a Golden Ball of his own, which will allow him to start chasing down Messi’s historic haul of eight.
Yamal took inspiration from Messi when changing his game
Yamal is, however, adamant that he will not be looking to follow in the footsteps of a Barca great. He has told CBS: “I think that Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time, but he also knows that I’m a good player. There will be mutual respect if we play against each other. He knows that I’m not trying to be him, to play like him, or wear the 10 like him. I want to follow my own path.”
While Yamal is not looking to emulate Messi, he admits to taking inspiration from Barcelona’s all-time leading goal-scorer and the most decorated player to ever lace up a pair of boots. He added: “As a kid, I used to study Messi’s passes. Other players made good passes, but Messi’s passes were pretty much goals. I always thought passing was more interesting than dribbling. They’re somewhat more clever. It’s weird, because as a kid I was never really a dribbler. I was more of a goal-scorer and I ran a lot.”
Future plans: What Yamal is aiming to achieve
Yamal now boasts the ability to glide beyond defences with ease, much like Messi. The future appears to be bright, but the talented youngster insists that he will not get caught up in his own hype.
He went on to say of his future plans: “I don’t have any expectations. I just think about playing, not setting expectations. I think expectations are ultimately bad; when you meet them, you might feel like there are no goals left, and when you don’t meet them, you might feel frustrated. Playing football is the only thing that makes me forget everything else. I might have the biggest problem, but if I have a match, that’s the only thing I think about.”
Time is still well on Yamal’s side when it comes to breaking many more records, but he is giving little thought to individual accolades. The teen sensation added: “My goal isn’t to break all records, to score a million goals, to play a million matches. I’m an athlete who wants to enjoy himself. I hope kids want to be like me. In the end, the goal is for people to enjoy and deliver a bit of a show in football.”
Elite mindset: How Yamal approaches the game
Yamal continues to get audiences on their feet, with it clear that he is cut from similar cloth to Messi. Both like to run at opponents, with there no fear in their respective games when it comes to making things happen.
Yamal said of his mindset when stepping onto the field: “If I see three players in front of me, I take them on. I have a great sense of self-confidence, and that’s my playing style. Even though they take the ball off of me, it happens. I would be a very different player if I stopped every time I saw two or three players.”
Yamal has registered seven goals and as many assists for Barcelona through 14 games this season. He has helped them to top La Liga, one point clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid, and is counting down the days to a bid for World Cup glory with Spain in 2026.
