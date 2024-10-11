Lionel Messi playing for Argentina against Venezuela in 2026 World Cup qualifierGetty
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi explains Argentina's rare ‘ugly’ performance & reveals why return to international football was delayed after unfortunate Copa America final injury

L. MessiArgentinaInter Miami CFVenezuela vs ArgentinaVenezuelaWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOL

Lionel Messi has explained why Argentina put in a rare “ugly” performance against Venezuela and lifted the lid on his return to international action.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Albiceleste held to draw by Venezuela
  • Conditions did neither side any favours
  • All-time great earned international cap 188
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below