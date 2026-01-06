Getty/GOAL
Liam Rosenior has to wait! Chelsea's new head coach won't be in dugout for Wednesday's game at Fulham
Rosenior appointed as Chelsea head coach
Rosenior has officially replaced Maresca, signing a six-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge, as he prepares to take on his first job in the Premier League.
And he has revealed his "honour" at taking the role in west London: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.
"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies. To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.
"I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do. They will be the foundation of our success.
"I am excited to work with this extremely talented group of players and staff, to build strong connections on and off the pitch, and to create an environment where everyone feels united and driven by the same goal."
First game must wait
While Rosenior was officially appointed on Tuesday, he has not been able to work with his players as of yet. McFarlane took training on Tuesday ahead of the clash with Fulham and, as a result, Rosenior will sit with the Chelsea directors at Craven Cottage. He will instead take charge of the FA Cup third-round tie with Charlton Athletic this weekend, prior to the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal.
In the meantime, Maresca has broken his silence following his exit from Stamford Bridge, writing in a statement: "LEAVE THIS WORLD A LITTLE BETTER THAN YOU FOUND IT.
"My journey with Chelsea began with the preliminary rounds of the Conference League. I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be.”
He added: "I want to thank all the Chelsea fans for their support over the last 18 months. Support that was crucial to achieving Champions League qualification, winning the Conference League, and winning the Club World Cup. Victories that I will always hold in my heart!"
Rosenior's Strasbourg farewell
Rosenior took the unusual step of holding a press conference before his Strasbourg exit, as he explained his rationale for the move.
He said: "I was fully focused on Strasbourg's last match but what has happened since is I have been given permission - one of the biggest clubs in the world - who are Club World Cup champions.
"It is an honour to speak to a club like that and on this day it looks like I will be the manager of that football club."
"It's an unbelievable opportunity at an incredible club, the world champions, and one I just couldn't turn down," Rosenior admitted. "And I can go home, and see my kids. I have made a sacrifice being away from them."
"It's been the best 18 months of my professional career here at Strasbourg. I have met some incredible people and none of that happens without the hard work of everyone connected with this football club."
What comes next for Chelsea?
Rosenior will start work this weekend against Charlton in the FA Cup but will hope the Blues can take three points in the Premier League against Fulham to build momentum for his opening fixture. Chelsea are currently fifth, just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
