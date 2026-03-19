Liam Rosenior delivers update on Enzo Fernandez’s future after Chelsea star hinted at summer exit

Fernandez's comments came during a tough week for Chelsea that has brought defeats to PSG in the Champions League and Newcastle in the Premier League. Rosenior admitted it's been a difficult time and a response is needed from the Blues.

"Every manager goes through difficult weeks. I've had challenging periods before. I've lost games in many jobs, like all managers have done. We need to find a way to fight at Everton and come through a difficult period. You want to be in the Champions League. It makes everything clearer, not just from a financial point of view. This club deserves to be in the Champions League. That's the target," he said.

Rosenior also admitted it's vital that Chelsea qualify for the Champions League again, adding: "You want to be in the Champions League. It makes your recruitment, it makes your planning, it makes everything clearer. Not just from a financial point of view, but this club deserves to be in the Champions League. It's as simple as that. That's the aim and that's the target. That's what we need to really focus on now after coming out of that competition. The rest of it is just about making sure that we win the next game and that we still stay on track for what we want to achieve."