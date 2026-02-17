'It doesn't look right' - Liam Rosenior accused of putting on an 'act' at Chelsea as Graham Potter comparison made

The appointment of Rosenior at Stamford Bridge was always going to invite scrutiny, given the club's recent history with promising domestic coaches. For many Chelsea supporters, the hiring of an English manager with a heavy emphasis on structural play and tactical philosophy triggers unwanted memories of Graham Potter’s ill-fated tenure.

Potter arrived from Brighton with high expectations but famously struggled to impose his personality on a squad bloated with expensive signings and established stars, resulting in his sacking around seven months later. Rosenior arrives as a somewhat unknown entity, having managed Hull before taking over as head coach of Chelsea's sister club - Ligue 1 side Strasbourg. He was then drafted in to replace Enzo Maresca at the helm of the Blues at the start of the year and is off to a solid start, having won eight and drawn one of his 11 matches in charge.

However, Jamie Carragher was quick to draw parallels between Potter and Rosenior, noting that technical brilliance alone isn't enough to survive the political and social landscape of a modern powerhouse like Chelsea.