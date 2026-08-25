Liam Delap set for £50m Nottingham Forest transfer as Chelsea continue summer clearout under Xabi Alonso

Nottingham Forest have reached a full agreement to sign Delap from Chelsea in a package worth up to £50m, according to reports from ESPN and The Guardian. Forest will pay an initial £45m alongside £5m in potential add-ons, representing a new club-record signing for the East Midlands side.

Delap emerged as the primary attacking target for Forest manager Oliver Glasner before the summer transfer window closes next Tuesday. The negotiations concluded swiftly after the striker was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-2 victory against Fulham on Monday.