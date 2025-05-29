'It's a curse!' - Liam Delap warned by ex-Chelsea star that Stamford Bridge transfer may be too much for him as Ipswich striker snubs Man Utd and Newcastle interest
Liam Delap has been warned by Emmanuel Petit that a Chelsea transfer may be too much for him after he snubbed Manchester United and Newcastle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Delap inching closer to joining the Blues
- Chelsea set to beat Man Utd & Newcastle
- Petit cautions striker before completing a transfer