LFCTV forced to issue an on-air apology after showing horrific Como player injury against Liverpool

The graphic nature of the injury was broadcast live on LFCTV, prompting immediate reactions from the commentary team. Lead commentator John Bradley was quick to notice the severity of the situation as the medical team prepared to intervene.

Bradley said: "That's a nasty landing. We might need a little stoppage here to get the medical team on. Well yes there you go, he's dislocated his finger." Co-commentator Natashia Dowie was equally taken aback by the gruesome visual of the dislocated digit, simply adding: "Woah that's not nice."

The broadcast captured the uncomfortable reality of professional sports injuries, leaving the production team scrambling to address the live audience who had just witnessed the horrifying close-up.